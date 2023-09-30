Murali reflects on his career ahead of '800' release

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 01:10 AM IST
Muttiah Muralitharan is one of the all-time greats of cricket. The Sri Lankan spinner holds the record for most International wickets (1347). Ahead of the release of his biopic, '800', Murali sat down with Wion Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo to reflect on his legendary career and set up Sri Lanka's World Cup Campaign.

