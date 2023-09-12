Most invasive ant species makes itself at home in Italy | WION Climate Tracker

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 02:35 PM IST
One of the world's most invasive non-native ant species has made itself at home in the European nation. According to a recent study, due to global heating, there is a high chance that these could rapidly spread throughout Europe, including the UK.

