Morocco preps for finance summit amid crisis

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
In just a week, Marrakech is set to host over 10,000 global financial elite for the IMF and world bank talks. But just an hour away, a different reality unfolds in the high Atlas Mountains, where villagers still grapple with the aftermath of a deadly earthquake that claimed the lives of 3,000 people.

