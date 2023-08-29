Libya foreign minister Najla Mangoush suspended after talks with Israeli counterpart

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 04:45 PM IST
Libya suspended its foreign minister following her recent meeting with her Israeli counterpart. The country's Prime Minister stated in a formal document released by his office that Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush is facing temporary suspension it added that she will be subject to an administrative investigation by a Justice Minister's chaired commission.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos