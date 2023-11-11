World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Israel-Palestine war: UN Special Rapporteur calls humanitarian pause 'cruel'
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 11, 2023, 07:40 PM IST
As the Israel-Palestine war rages on, UN Special Rapporteur says Israel's daily 4-hour humanitarian pause in Gaza is cynical.
trending now
Jo Johnson slams Rishi Sunak's government for undermining Universities
Islamic-Arab summit: Leaders of Palestinian Territories, Iran, Qatar arrive in Riyadh
Israel-Palestine war: Israel faces pressure over mounting deaths near Gaza hospitals
Israel-Palestine war: UN Special Rapporteur calls humanitarian pause 'cruel'
Israel-Palestine war | WHO Chief: One child killed every 10 minutes in Gaza
recommended videos
WION unwraps the magic of the festival of lights
Pakistan: Extension of legal status of refugees until December 31
Israel-Palestine war: 100 UN workers killed in Israel-Hamas war
UN: More than 25 million people need humanitarian help in Sudan
Kazi Nazrul's kin protests against AR Rahman's rendition of 'Karar Oi Louho Kopat'
recommended videos
WION unwraps the magic of the festival of lights
Pakistan: Extension of legal status of refugees until December 31
Israel-Palestine war: 100 UN workers killed in Israel-Hamas war
UN: More than 25 million people need humanitarian help in Sudan