Israel-Palestine war: Journalists under fire as they get 'targeted' in war | World News | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 03:05 PM IST
Over 2 dozen journalists have been killed in the #IsraelHamasWar since Oct 7. Media personnel working on the ground brave through strikes, and ration necessities as they report the horrific reality of Gaza.

