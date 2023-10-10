Israel-Palestine war: Israel's tech industry face security concerns during conflict

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
As violence rages in Israel, security concerns soar in the region. The country's high-flying tech industry is finding itself in the crosshairs from stock and bond prices taking hits to the closure of numerous businesses. The immediate impact is evident but beyond this, there's a growing concern that tech companies may face.

