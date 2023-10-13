Israel-Palestine war | Israel: Struck 750 Gaza targets overnight

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 04:30 PM IST
Tales of Wars continue for the people of Gaza as the intensified Israeli bombings in Gaza have led to a scarcity of facilities on the medical front. The Palestinian Health Ministry mentioned that they are running out of beds to accommodate the wounded. Our report tells you more.

