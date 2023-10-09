Israel-Palestine war: Gaza reels from 'operation iron sword'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 10:00 PM IST
Its day 3 of the Israel-Gaza war with israel declaring a complete siege of the rebel held area Israel's defence minister has ordered cutting off Gaza's electricity, food, fuel and water the massive retaliation comes 48 hours after hamas militants launched a surprise assault that left hundreds dead

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos