Israel has intensified its military offensive in Gaza, with Defence Minister warning of possible annexation of parts of the region. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed the killing of Hamas’ military intelligence chief, Osama Tabash, in an airstrike. Meanwhile, Hamas is reviewing a truce proposal by developer Steven Witkoff. In a separate escalation, the Houthis fired a third missile at Israel, triggering sirens in Jerusalem, while Israel launched strikes on Syria's Palmyra military airport and T-4 airbase.