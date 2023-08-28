Iranian pop singer Mehdi Yarrahi under scanner for Hijab removal song

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 08:20 AM IST
Iranian officials have filed a legal case against the prominent pop singer who has urged women to take off their mandatory headscarves. He released his song named Roosarito which translates into your headscarf to express his support for the hijab protests. His three-minute video clip includes the slogan of the protest movement 'Women, Life, Freedom'. This song's video also had several women with their heads uncovered in the background.

