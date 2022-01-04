India: Exports cross $300 bn in first 9 months of 2021-22

Jan 04, 2022, 10:55 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
India's exports crossed $300 billion in the first 9 months of 2021-22 for the first time. December 2021 also saw the highest ever level of monthly outbound trade at $37 billion.
Read in App