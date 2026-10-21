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How Israel's early years shaped Netanyahu

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 24:36 IST | Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 24:36 IST
How Israel's early years shaped Netanyahu
From his childhood in Israel to his family’s influence and formative years abroad, discover how Benjamin Netanyahu’s early life shaped his political outlook, leadership style and rise to power.

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