Gravitas: Was Liz Truss forced to sack her Chancellor?

Published: Oct 14, 2022, 11:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
British PM Liz Truss has sacked Kwasi Kwarteng. Reports say a revolt within the Conservative party triggered by the controversial mini-budget led to the move. Priyanka Sharma tells you more.
Read in App