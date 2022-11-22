LIVE TV

Gravitas: U.S. bolstering ties with the Philippines to counter China?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 12:00 AM IST
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is in the Philippines to bolster diplomatic ties. Tensions between Beijing and Manila rise after debris incident. Priyanka Sharma tells you more.