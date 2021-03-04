Gravitas: Pak PM gets 'clean bowled' in Islamabad

Mar 04, 2021, 11.35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Imran Khan is on a sticky wicket. After getting clean bowled on the Islamabad seat in Pakistan's senate, he is trying to spin the narrative by holding a vote of confidence. WION's Palki Sharma gets you a match-report on Pak PM's game plan.
Read in App