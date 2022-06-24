Gravitas: Imran Khan's followers troll Pakistan army chief

Published: Jun 24, 2022, 01:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Imran Khan's followers are trolling Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa on Twitter. Top party officials are accusing the army of not being politically neutral. Why is the army not cracking down on Imran Khan? Palki Sharma tells you.
