Gravitas: German minister buys groceries with UPI | Is US afraid to learn from India?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 11:35 PM IST
Germany's Federal Minister for Digital and Transport Volker Wissin used India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to make a payment. The German Embassy in India hailed India's success in digital infrastructure. Why is the West reluctant to take lessons from India? Molly Gambhir tells you more.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos