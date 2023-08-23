Gravitas: Finland mulls banning Nazi symbol of hate as racism scandal rocks new govt

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
After a series of racism scandals within the new Finnish government there are calls to ban the swastika and the hammer and sickle. Ben Zyskowicz, a Finnish MP has suggested ban the Nazi symbol as PM Petteri Orpo sets up a new working group to fight discrimination and racism. Molly Gambhir brings you the story.

