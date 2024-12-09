Ghana’s former president, John Dramani Mahama, has achieved a historic comeback by securing victory in the presidential election. Voters expressed dissatisfaction with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its handling of the country’s economic challenges. The NPP candidate, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia, conceded defeat on Sunday following the weekend's election. The results underscore widespread frustration with soaring living costs and economic instability. Watch to know more!