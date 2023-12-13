LIVE TV

Fire broke out inside canteen of Mumbai's Lokmaniya Tilak Terminus

WION Video Team  | Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 06:25 PM IST
Massive fire broke out near the waiting passage area and canteen of Mumbai's Lokmaniya Tilak Terminus. No casualties have been reported yet. Plumes of smoke witnessed at terminus.

