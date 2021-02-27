LIVE TV
Emotional tributes to Captain Tom Moore from his daughters at his funeral
Feb 27, 2021, 10.05 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
A military guard of honour and Royal Air Force fly-past marked the funeral on Saturday (February 27) of Captain Sir Tom Moore, the World War Two veteran who raised millions of pounds for Britain's health service during the coronavirus pandemic.
