Delhi police: No lockdown in New Delhi, residents urged to use metro trains during G20 summit

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
Massive security arrangements have been put in place as India gears up for the G20 Summit next week. New Delhi will be declared a controlled Zone from the September 8th to the 10th when several heads of state and governments will be attending the meetings. However, Delhi police have denied that the city would be placed under a lockdown. All commercial establishments in the New Delhi district will be closed.

