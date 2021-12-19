China: A new video of Peng Shuai emerges, women's Tennis body remains concerned

Dec 19, 2021, 10:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Fresh unverified footage of Peng Shuai was posted online by a state-affiliated journalist on Sunday as international concern persists for the Chinese tennis star after she publicly accused a former vice-premier of forcing her to have sex.
