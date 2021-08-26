'Ashraf Ghani leaving country is a stain in our history', says Amrullah Saleh, Afghan's former VP

Aug 26, 2021, 02:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
"At times of difficulties and uncertainties, Ashraf Ghani left the country. That's a stain in our history" says Former Afghanistan Vice President Amrullah Saleh speaks to WION's Executive Editor Palki Sharma.
