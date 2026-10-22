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Albania: Lawmakers clash amid vote on legislation

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Oct 22, 2026, 22:36 IST | Updated: Oct 22, 2026, 22:36 IST
Albania: Lawmakers clash amid vote on legislation
Clashes erupt between opposition and ruling-party lawmakers inside Albania's parliament amid ongoing violent anti-government protests across the country.

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