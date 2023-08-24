Absent Donald trump still expected to remain in the spotlight

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 08:15 AM IST
Donald Trump did not attend the upcoming Republican presidential debate between himself and his rivals for the White House. According to the former president, the most recent poll showed that he had "legendary" popularity in compared to other hopefuls for the party's candidature for the 2024 election.

