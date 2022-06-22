5. 9 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan, houses turn to rubble after landslides and quake

Published: Jun 22, 2022, 10:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
An earthquake of 5.9 magnitude has struck southeastern Afghanistan. At least, a thousand people have been killed and over 1,500 are injured. The earthquake struck about 44 kilometers from the city of Khost near the border with Pakistan.
Read in App