/WATCH | Mysterious black bags thrown from White House window sparks online theories

In an unusual incident, a video emerged on social media showing a mysterious dark bag being thrown from a second-floor window of the White House on Labour Day (Sep 1). The clip has gone viral on the internet, sparking various speculations from netizens. Notably, the act was caught on camera near a restricted area at the presidential residence and in clear violation of the standard protocol.

As of now, neither the White House nor the Secret Service has issued any statement on the matter, fueling rumours and speculations even more. The video showing a dark object thrown from the White House window has been widely circulated on X.

Netizens react

The comments section was flooded with people trying to come up with a possible theory. A user suggested that it could be renovation work being carried out inside the building and debris being thrown from the windows. “Contractors often throw construction debris out the window rather than carry it downstairs. It may be that a room is being remodeled and furnishings such as carpet, drapery, etc. are being tossed out to be carried to a dumpster.” Another wrote, “Maybe Trump learned that President Lincoln was actually AGAINST slavery so decided to destroy the Lincoln bedroom?” One said, “Trump is throwing classified documents to a russian spy grounds keeper.”

A user joked, “Melania throwing away Trump’s diapers?” While another pointe out, “that appears to be the Presidential bedroom, assuming that's a front view (else, it’s the Queen’s bedroom).

That said, those bedroom windows are sealed shut.”

“They are airing it out. The smell of death can be overwhelming,” a person wrote. Another questioned, “Why is the flag at half mast...” The incident comes shortly amid the health concerns surrounding US President Donald Trump. Recently, “Trump is dead” was trending on social media after the US president was not seen publicly for days, sparking rumours of his death.

One user claimed the video was fake, saying that the windows in the White House are fixed and sealed. “Well, this is a fake video. The third floor’s rooms, such as the Solarium (originally a sun parlor atop the portico with floor-to-ceiling fixed windows for light and views), use non-operable windows by design to maintain the building’s neoclassical symmetry, provide security, and integrate with the central HVAC system installed during the 1948–1952 Truman renovation. These windows are fixed and sealed, often with bulletproof glass for protection, but this is a deliberate architectural and security feature. In other words, they do not open!”