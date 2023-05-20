'Seductress' roofies date, steals jewellery, diamond-studded Rolex watch worth thousands of dollars

Police in Miami are searching for a 'seductress' that allegedly drugged her date and stole his jewellery valued at $600,000. The incident as per reports took place on May 8th. The suspect has stolen multiple high-value items, including a diamond-studded watch and gold jewellery.

The couple, as per Daily Mail UK, met at a club called 'The Dirty Rabbit bar' in Wynwood. Later, at around 5:30 am, the man invited the 'seductress' back to his residence on NE 1st Street.

According to the man, they had a drink together in his apartment, and he subsequently fell asleep.

Upon waking up at approximately noon, the man discovered that his safe had been opened, and both the woman and the jewellery stored inside were nowhere to be found.

The stolen items include several valuable pieces, such as a Rolex Daytona Rainbow watch which is adorned with diamonds, a Sky-Dweller Rolex, a gold chain, Franco gold bracelets, Cartier sunglasses, and a rose gold diamond ring.

Authorities have described the suspect as a woman in her mid-30s, standing between 5'08" and 5'10" in height, and weighing around 140 pounds.

Surveillance footage captured at the apartment building records the woman's arrival with the man and her subsequent departure from the premises.

Check out the video here DO YOU KNOW HER? Miami police think this woman drugged a man after a night out and robbed him of $600,000 worth of Rolex watches and jewelry. More info here: https://t.co/dyBkwWPlEr pic.twitter.com/ObC2xa0mrU — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) May 17, 2023 × Notably, when leaving the building, she was observed carrying two 'Solo cups'. The police suspect that one of the cups may have been used to drug the man, and that she carried these cups because they contained both her DNA and traces of the drug used to roofie the man.

Officer Michael Vega, a spokesperson for the Miami Police Department, explained that the woman took her Solo cup to retain DNA evidence and to secure any traces of the drugs she used.

According to WSVN, Vega said: "Now sometimes you might say, 'Oh, well she's just leaving with a Solo cup.' No. She's taking the Solo cup that she drank because it has her DNA."

"She's taking his Solo cup because it has not only his DNA, but it also has whatever drugs she put in," he added.

The investigation is ongoing, and the police have released CCTV footage of the woman in hopes of identifying and apprehending the suspect. Authorities have urged individuals with any information concerning the woman's identity or whereabouts to come forward and leave a tip-off at the Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers tip line.

(With inputs from agencies)

