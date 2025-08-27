/Scientist says global flood washed away advanced civilisations 20,000 years ago

Scientists have found tantalising clues of a global flood that wiped out advanced civilisations 20,000 years ago. They carried out excavations at Tell Fara in Iraq, where settlements dating back more than 5,000 years were uncovered in the 1930s. At the time, this place revealed how early civilisations lived. However, upon further digging up the area, researchers came across a thick layer of yellow clay and sand, or an 'inundation layer' under the settlement, which is indicative of a flood that struck thousands of years before a new civilisation made it its home. They say that such deposits typically settle on already-inhabited ground, which proves that an older civilisation was buried in the massive floods. Also Read: 'Time just stopped' — Scientists stumble upon 8,500-year-old world deep inside the sea

Surprisingly, previous excavations have revealed similar clay and sand layers in Mesopotamia, the Indus Valley, and Egypt. The inundation layers have been found in Ur, Kish, Harappa and ancient Nile settlements, all of which lie on different continents. The repeated finding has sparked concerns that sudden floods washed away settlements and communities across the world. Experts believe a global disaster occurred 20,000 years ago, leaving barely any signs of the life and people who inhabited Earth at the time. A researcher named Matt LaCroix told the Daily Mail, citing geological records, that a flood ended civilisations and "Nothing in the last 11,000 years even comes close to explaining it." Also Read: Scientists stumbled upon four pitch-black eggs 20,000 feet below ocean. They turned out to be...

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Critics argue against a global flood

He believes that climate change may have contributed to these floods, a notion that is mentioned in cultural textbooks. "A global catastrophe of this magnitude could have destroyed entire communities, leaving only fragments of culture and memory behind," LaCroix added. One event that some scientists connect to this flooding is the Younger Dryas cooling that occurred around 12,800 years ago. At this time, abrupt climate swings happened, as seen in ice core records. However, not everyone is convinced that the Dryas event could have triggered a global flood. Critics say complex societies can't have existed during the Upper Palaeolithic Period. But LaCroix says that all evidence points to an earlier, far larger catastrophe. He correlated geological records with global catastrophic markers to say that a flood swept the world.