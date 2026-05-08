/Officials searching for Nancy Guthrie stumble upon human bones. They turn out to be very, very old

The search for Nancy Guthrie led investigating officers to human remains, which they confirmed are extremely old and could even be from prehistoric times. They were first found by a live streamer who was looking for clues into Guthrie's alleged kidnapping. He came across a bone and alerted the police, who rushed to the site and cordoned off the area. The Tucson Police Department analysed the bone and soon knew it had hit a dead-end again. However, what is surprising is that it is an actual human bone and could be thousands of years old. “This will be a prehistoric anthropological investigation,” the Tucson Police Department told KVOA. The discovery was made about five miles from Guthrie's home in Tucson, Arizona. Notably, Today show host Savannah Guthrie's mother has been missing since February 1, with no solid leads yet.

The University of Arizona’s Anthropology Department has now gotten involved with the remains and is investigating them. This is not the first ancient discovery in the area, as several Native American artefacts have been previously found there. Several YouTubers and amateur crime hunters have been scouring the area as the case continues to remain unsolved in its fourth month. Pima County officials have been slammed for alleged mishandling of the case. FBI Director Kash Patel also accused them of not cooperating and blocking the feds from helping in the initial days of the investigation. He said that the agency had a plane on standby to carry the DNA evidence to Quantico, but local officials chose to send it to a private lab in Florida. Sheriff Nanos’ office has denied Patel's accusations.

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Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case update

Nancy's suspected kidnapper was seen on her Ring doorbell camera on the night she was taken. He wore a jacket, was carrying an "Ozark Trail Hiker Pack", had gloves on and had what looked like a holstered gun. People in the Tucson area said they saw several items scattered in the area which the searching teams did not recover. They have also been accused of contaminating the scene by throwing their own gloves there. The Guthrie family has offered a reward of $1 million for any information. Meanwhile, Savannah returned to the Today show in April after a hiatus of two months. This week, she abruptly left the show midway without giving a reason. However, reports suggest it had nothing to do with her mother.

