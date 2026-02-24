/Nancy Guthrie kidnapping: Savannah Guthrie announces $1M reward in search for missing mother

US television anchor Savannah Guthrie has revealed that her family is now offering a $1 million reward for information that leads to the return of her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, who has been missing for 24 days. In an emotional video shared on Instagram, the NBC host spoke through tears, saying the family is “aching” as the search continues. Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her Tucson, Arizona home, and investigators believe she may have been abducted during the night.

Savannah Guthrie said her family is holding on to hope for a miracle. At the same time, she acknowledged the painful possibility that her mother may no longer be alive. Alongside the reward, the family pledged to donate $500,000 to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Guthrie urged anyone with information to come forward, encouraging those who may be hesitant to see the reward as a sign to speak up.

She said the family longs either for a miraculous reunion or the chance to properly honor her mother’s life. Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on 1 February after she failed to attend church services. The Pima County Sheriff’s Office has stated that evidence suggests she may have been taken from her home against her will, possibly overnight.

Authorities have shared images of a man identified as a prime suspect, captured on a Nest doorbell camera at her home. Law enforcement sources say the same individual had previously appeared at her front door before her disappearance. The FBI’s Phoenix field office has asked anyone with firsthand knowledge of the case to contact its tip line. Prior to the family’s announcement, a $200,000 reward had been in place, split between the FBI and Tucson Crime Stoppers. Investigators say they have received nearly 40,000 tips. DNA collected from a glove discovered near the property, similar to one seen in the doorbell footage, did not match any profiles in the FBI’s database.