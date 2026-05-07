/Why did Savannah Guthrie leave Today midway on Wednesday? Here is one speculation

Savannah Guthrie suddenly left Today on Wednesday, around 90 minutes into the show, which sent the internet buzzing. The exact reason for her sudden departure was not addressed formally. However, her co-anchor Craig Melvin said, “Savannah had to leave a little early. She’ll be right back tomorrow, though.” Guthrie returned to the show on Thursday but did not say anything about her early exit on Wednesday. According to a report on Page Six, she apparently left halfway "for some sort of appointment," and it wasn't linked to her mom. Guthrie has been handling a family tragedy and did not make an appearance on the show for two months. Her mother, Nancy Guthrie, was kidnapped on February 1 from her home in Tucson, Arizona. The Pima County Sheriff's Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) all worked together to gather evidence and find the culprit. However, the 84-year-old remains missing.

Savannah Guthrie on her return to Today

Guthrie returned to Today on April 6. Before that, she sat down for an interview with Today co-host Hoda Kotb. She said that she needs to return, but it is "not going to be the same". Guthrie said, it is "such a place of joy and lightness, and I can’t come back and try to be something that I’m not." She added, "But I can’t not come back, because it’s my family. I think it’s part of my purpose right now." The 54-year-old added, that she "wants to smile" and "I will have joy. And my joy will be my protest. My joy will be my answer." On Thursday, Guthrie talked about the Legally Blonde prequel series Elle, and Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods character which she said she could relate to.

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Nancy Guthrie kidnapping update



Meanwhile, the search for Nancy Guthrie continues and the family is offering $1 million for any information that could help bring her back. The investigation has entered the fourth month and authorities have received over 30,000 tips. Despite this, neither has Nancy been located, not do the officials have a suspect. Surveillance footage from her Ring doorbell showed a masked man with an "Ozark Trail Hiker Pack" and a holstered gun. Blood was found on the front porch and a hair was recovered from inside. DNA testing did not reveal any suspects. FBI Director Kash Patel recently talked about the case, slamming the Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos for reportedly keeping the agency out of the investigation for the first four days. Patel alleged that the FBI had a plane on standby to fly DNA evidence to Quantico, but local officials instead sent it to a private lab in Florida.