Man escaping police sucked in by plane engine at Milan airport.

A man was sucked into the engine of an airplane at the Milan Bergamo Airport (BGY) on 8 July. Reports suggest that he illegally entered the tarmac and was running away from the police. According to Aviationa2z, the airplane was a Volotea (V7) and the man was ingested by the engine while it was taxiing. The airport shut down all operations following the tragic incident. About two hours after the man died, the airport resumed partial operations. The Volotea Airbus A319 flight V7 3924 was going to Asturias Airport in Spain. It was ready to depart when the breached airport security came near the aircraft. He was instantly sucked into the engine. An investigation has been opened into the case.

Milan airport - Flights cancelled, delayed and diverted

Milan airport officials said that the incident occurred at 10 am local time. About 20 minutes later, the airport released an official announcement, stating that all flight operations had been suspended "due to a problem that occurred on the taxiway." The next two hours witnessed cancellations and delays, with some flights being diverted to other airports. Flightradar24 data showed that at least 13 flights due to leave from Milan airport were cancelled, along with nine inbound flights. Volotea (V7) also confirmed that a man had died after being sucked in by the engine of a plane that was getting ready to leave for Spain.



Milan airport - Man was reportedly fleeing from police

Local media outlets reported that the man was around 35 years old. According to Italian broadcaster RAI and Corriere della Sera, he was fleeing from the police when he decided to make his way onto the runway. Social media reports based on eyewitness accounts suggest that as soon as it happened, an emergency evacuation took place. Passengers were asked to leave from the front right door and fire, medical, and law enforcement personnel also reached the site immediately. The probe is looking into how the man managed to breach security and the exact motive behind it.

