/VIDEO: Kuwaiti locals almost attack one F-15 pilot, and ask another, 'Are you fine? Really?'

The American pilots who parachuted out of F-15 fighter jets shot down over Kuwait encountered locals, and two of them witnessed opposite reactions. One of them was threatened with a pipe by a local, while a female pilot was greeted with the words "Thank you for helping us". Videos on social media show a group of men approaching the pilot angrily and shouting, while one holds a pipe, which he uses to scare the pilot thinking that he was an Iranian. They keep moving closer to him, and the pilot shouts, "Back up. Stop! I am American". The locals finally take a step back, and the tense situation dies down before any untoward incident could happen. Meanwhile, the other pilot who ejected from her plane can be seen on the ground in a video. Two men approach her and record the encounter. They do not confuse her for an Iranian pilot and ask, "Are you fine? Really? Do you need something to help you?”

Kuwaiti locals helped the American pilots who ejected from F-15 fighter jets

“No, I’m okay,” the pilot responds. "No problem, you are safe!” as the Kuwaiti man mouths the same words again - “You are safe, you are safe.” The third pilot also received instant help from the Kuwaiti locals, who put him in a car and took him back to a US base. Notably, Kuwaiti air defences brought down three F-15 fighter jets that got caught in friendly fire. The US military confirmed that no aggression happened after videos started circulating showing the planes falling down. The $90 million planes spiralled towards the ground after the pilots lost control. US CENTCOM said that there were six crew members on the place and all of them were safe. “Three US F-15E Strike Eagles flying in support of Operation Epic Fury went down over Kuwait due to an apparent friendly fire incident,” US Central Command said in a statement.

“All six aircrew ejected safely, have been safely recovered, and are in stable condition,” CENTCOM added. Kuwait's defiance ministry also confirmed the crash and said that authorities "initiated search and rescue operations" and took them to "a hospital for medical evaluation and treatment."