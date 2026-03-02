/Iran launches fresh attacks on Gulf nations; US Embassies issue warnings. Details inside

As the tensions between Iran, the US and Israel escalate, explosions were heard in Gulf cities, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha, on Monday (March 2). This came after Iran's top official said that Tehran "will not negotiate" with America after the killing of the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Meanwhile, Akasa Air has suspended all flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait, and Riyadh for March 3 amid the worsening situation. Moreover, the US Embassy in Kuwait issued a warning saying there is a continuing threat of missiles.

"There is a continuing threat of missile and UAV attacks over Kuwait. Do not come to the Embassy. Take cover in your residence on the lowest available floor and away from windows. Do not go outside," the embassy said in a statement. "US Embassy personnel are sheltering in place," it added. It was also reported that loud bangs were heard near Iraq's Erbil airport, which hosts US-led coalition troops.

