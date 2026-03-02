/Iran launches fresh attacks on Gulf nations; US Embassies issue warnings. Details inside

Google Preferred
Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Mar 02, 2026, 12:19 IST | Updated: Mar 02, 2026, 12:47 IST
Iran launched fresh attacks targeting Gulf nations, with explosions reported in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha amid escalating tensions with the United States and Israel. The US Embassy in Kuwait issued urgent warnings of missile and UAV threats, advising citizens to shelter in place.

As the tensions between Iran, the US and Israel escalate, explosions were heard in Gulf cities, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha, on Monday (March 2). This came after Iran's top official said that Tehran "will not negotiate" with America after the killing of the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Meanwhile, Akasa Air has suspended all flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait, and Riyadh for March 3 amid the worsening situation. Moreover, the US Embassy in Kuwait issued a warning saying there is a continuing threat of missiles.

"There is a continuing threat of missile and UAV attacks over Kuwait. Do not come to the Embassy. Take cover in your residence on the lowest available floor and away from windows. Do not go outside," the embassy said in a statement. "US Embassy personnel are sheltering in place," it added. It was also reported that loud bangs were heard near Iraq's Erbil airport, which hosts US-led coalition troops.

The US Embassy in Kuwait issued an advisory suggesting that people not visit the US Embassy and to take cover in residence. "There is a continuing threat of missile and UAV attacks over Kuwait. Do not come to the Embassy. Take cover in your residence on the lowest available floor and away from windows. Do not go outside. The U.S. Embassy in Kuwait urges U.S. citizens in Kuwait to shelter in place, review security plans in the event of an attack, and to stay alert in case of additional future attacks. U.S. Embassy personnel are sheltering in place," the X post said.

Meanwhile, Qatar Airways temporarily suspended flight operations due to the closure of Qatari airspace. "Qatar Airways will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe reopening of Qatari airspace. A further update will be provided on March 03 by 09:00 Doha time (06:00 UTC). Passengers are advised to monitor the latest flight information via https://qatarairways.com or the Qatar Airways mobile app," the airways said.

