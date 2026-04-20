/Irish priest's sermon asking the Lord to 'take' Trump goes viral - Watch video

An Irish priest's sermon on the ongoing Iran war and Donald Trump has gone viral after he called on God for "peace" during these testing times. While the priest cannot be seen in the viral video, he can be heard discussing the West Asia crisis and the impact of the war in Iran on the world. "The war is taking place, which is absolutely outrageous." He then goes on to say, "We pray for peace, the world prays for Donald Trump, may the lord take him," eliciting laughter from those in attendance. The priest quickly adds an addendum and says, "That he will take away his pain." The mass and the priest's words have left everyone in stitches, since Trump's actions in Iran are being widely criticised across the world and by most world leaders. Trump has made shocking threats to Iran, calling them "Crazy bas****s" and warning "an entire civilisation will die tonight." American lawmakers and other experts have been raising concerns over his mental health, with calls to impeach him gaining momentum.

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Reactions to Irish priest's sermon on Iran war and Donald Trump

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The priest's words triggered a flurry of reactions online, most of them calling others to "lighten up and see it as a joke". A user wrote, "As MAGA would say, it was a joke, lighten up!" with another adding, "Hundreds of millions of people worldwide are praying for the exact same thing." Most comments to the video had a humorous tinge, with most of them suggesting that the world is suffering because of the American president. "Don’t threaten me with a celebration father," a user commented, while another said, "He saying what 99.9% of the world wants good man." One comment read, "God just gave that priest a raise." Another person wrote, “On behalf of sane Americans AMEN!”

Watch video of the Irish priest's sermon

Questions being raised on Trump's mental health

Donald Trump recently posted a picture showing himself as Jesus Christ. It triggered backlash not only from his opponents but also from his MAGA supporters. He deleted the AI photo following the uproar. It renewed chatter that Trump was not mentally well and should step down as President. His constant messaging, which keeps changing, has also triggered shock and panic in the world. French President Emmanuel Macron urged Trump “not to talk every day”. During a visit to South Korea, he said, "When you want to be serious, you don't say the opposite every day of what you said the day before. And perhaps you shouldn't talk every day,” taking a jibe at Trump’s constantly flipping narrative on the Iran War. Democratic lawmakers have also come together to push the Republicans to get Trump to step down as the president of the United States. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said, "To every individual in the President’s chain of command: You have a duty to refuse illegal orders. That includes carrying out this threat." Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar described Trump’s “entire civilisation will die” threat as "sickeningly evil".