Google TRAFFIC APOCALYPSE: Zero click nightmare for websites as 'AI Answers' slowly kill an entire industry

You ask a question, or put a few keywords into Google’s search bar. You get a search result page, with the top section featuring a bunch of paragraphs collected by Google’s powerful AI-bot Gemini. The links to relevant websites are provided at the end of these paragraphs in a “blink and you will miss” clip icon. Most of your query has been answered in this section. Would you waste your time clicking to open the website link from which Google collected the answer, and read it? Most likely, no. That’s the new user experience trend, which means you will never read the website article which Google milked for the summarised answers. That’s zero-click for you, in simplest terms. It’s extremely convenient for the internet user. But it’s a nightmare for digital publishers, who often spend millions of dollars creating teams, investing in research and journalism, and building website designs and infrastructure.

Zero-click traffic apocalypse: 60 per cent of search queries end without a direct click to website pages

Call it Zero-click searches, zero-click results or Google Zero — it all means the same thing: search queries where the answer is complete or sufficient directly on Google’s search results page (SERP), without any need to click through to external websites. Google is going big on this, with featured snippets, knowledge panels, direct-answer boxes, ‘People Also Ask’ (PAA) results, and AI overviews.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Zero-Click searches are growing at mindboggling rates

A 2024 study by SparkToro found that 58.5 per cent of Google searches in the US ended with zero clicks; in the European Union the rate was nearly 60 per cent. In other words, out of 1,000 Google searches in the US, only about 360–374 result in users clicking on external websites — the rest stay within Google’s first-page, top part. The global zero-click rate could be around 60 per cent in 2025, according to some reports. This could be even higher on mobile phones.

By early 2025, AI Overviews — Google's synthesising of content from multiple sources into easy-to-read, conversational summaries at the top of SERPs — became increasingly common. Independent analyses indicate that when such overviews appear, click-through rates (CTR) for traditional links drop sharply: about 34 per cent fall in CTR for the top organic result when an AI-generated summary is present, in some cases.

What does Zero-click mean for online publishers?

Publishers who depend on organic search traffic, ad revenue and affiliate links are feeling the pain. News and informational sites have reported traffic drops, with zero-click results particularly dominating in daily news-related searches. Estimates for such zero-click results vary from around 56 per cent in mid-2024 to roughly 69 per cent by mid-2025.

Websites that used to get monthly visits of 2.3 billion saw declines to roughly 1.7 billion after widespread AI-overview rollout.

Organic referral traffic — once at the core of the publishing business — is down, with the worst-affected sites reporting declines of up to 80 per cent.

Traffic apocalypse and the impending end of the “click economy”

When pageviews go down, ad impressions, subscriptions, conversions and affiliate revenue also fall. Informational content like how-tos, 'what is' articles, and other evergreen content are hit hardest. This is the kind of content once optimised for SEO, and even advocated by Google.

But even if a page ranks on top of Google search results now, there is no guarantee of traffic when the SERP itself supplies the answer.

Old game of search engine optimisation is dying

It is no longer enough to only rank on the first page of Google results — even first position no longer guarantees clicks. Publishers are scrambling for answers. They are trying to create content that adds unique value, such as exclusive insights, deep analysis, data-driven reporting, or long-form narratives, hoping that users cannot get those from a quick AI summary.

Google-mediated traffic is no longer a surefire method to earn revenue. The only way out seems to be going directly to readers to pay: through subscription models, direct apps with adverts, or memberships.

From SEO to GEO

The new buzzword is “Generative Engine Optimisation” (GEO), which is about publishing content designed to be cited by Google AI Overviews. This would require good metadata, structured data or schema markup, clarity, freshness, reliability and novelty, among other things.

Research on generative-search behaviour shows that only high-quality or well-structured web pages tend to get citations from Google AI. Low-quality or poorly organised content gets buried — even if it ranks well in traditional search results.

While this means convenience for users, it is a massive disruption for both big publishers and small content creators — particularly those depending on search traffic for revenue.