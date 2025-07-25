There is outrage in China after news spread that a pet clinic had run over a dog because it could not save it. The border collie named Lucky was sent by its owner to the You Bai clinic for sterilisation on July 10. She is accusing the clinic of killing her beloved three-year-old pet dog, who helped her through depression. Lucky was operated upon, after which the clinic took it out on the street and had a car drive over it, SCMP reported. The clinic then called the woman and told her an elaborate story about her dog's death. This made her suspicious about them, and she checked the CCTV footage. It revealed the horrible thing the clinic had done. Also Read: Man dies after consuming nothing but beer for a month following divorce

Clinic had a car run over the dog

After the unnamed woman sent the dog to the clinic for sterilisation, the procedure started. However, it informed the woman that they could not find a blood vessel and couldn't continue the operation. They kept the dog with them to monitor its status. The woman left for her home. Three hours later, she received a call that her dog had been in a car accident. She rushed to the clinic, and the dog died around midnight. Detailing the reason, the clinic told her that she got sick after she left, and they had to perform surgery. The owner was not informed about the emergency procedure. It added that the operation did not work out, after which they took it for a walk. There it was hit by a car. Also Read: Brisbane woman on the hunt for thief who stole her gin and tonic lemon tree

Clinic told a story about the dog being in a car accident

The woman didn't understand why they would take a sick dog for a walk. She talked to a friend who told her it was almost impossible for a border collie to die in a car accident since they are really smart. That's when she decided to check out the surveillance camera footage from the street. It showed a clinic staff member leaving the dog in the middle of the road, after which a car ran over it. She confronted the clinic about what it had done, to which it replied that they did it so she could get compensation from the insurance company. The clinic told her it was "better to accept his death", she said in an online post. She also informed that it was impossible to do since she suffered from depression, and the dog helped her through it. Authorities have suspended the clinic’s operations after the complaint.

