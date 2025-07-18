/Bark to the beach! World Dog Surfing Championships return to California in August

The World Dog Surfing Championships will take place in California next month, a unique animal water sports competition which will feature canines riding waves at the Pacific. The competition will be held on August 2 at Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica, close to San Francisco. "The world’s top dog surfers as well as amateurs are invited to bring home the gold," the organisers said on the official website of the contest.



The winner will be awarded what is referred to as the Golden Surfie Award. Surfing will not be the only activity during the one-day event as there will be other activities like a "beach fashion contest" for the dogs and an adoption drive for rescued canines. Images and videos of past World Dog Surfing Championships show how dogs surfed steadily while standing on all fours, sitting down or lying down on their own surfboards. Dogs of different breeds such as pit bulls, pugs and Labradors participated in the past years.

What are the World Dog Surfing Championships 2025 rules?

The judge will assess the four-legged friends depending on the duration of the ride, what wave size and what certainty or skill on the board and how confident, based on the contest site. The tricks performed by the dogs on the surfboard are a plus. In each round, the dogs will have 10 minutes to catch as many waves as possible, according to the official website. There are various categories depending on the weight of the dogs and the number of dogs surfing on one surfing board. There are some categories that consist of more than one dog, while there is one category that even includes a dog and a human surfing on the same board.