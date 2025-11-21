/Boy, 16, loses memory after head injury, returns to family after another bump reverts loss 45 years later

A 16-year-old boy from the Sirmaur district of India’s northern state Himachal Pradesh, who left home for work lost his memory after head injury in a severe road accident and lost all touch with his family, has providentially reunited with his siblings and kin after another mishap restored his childhood memories. There was a flood of emotions when Rikhi, now known as Ravi Chaudhary, returned to his native Nadi village, near Nahan, last week with his wife and children. The family members of Rikhi cried in happiness as they had assumed that he was no more.

Rikhi was accorded a warm welcome with flowers and the playing of musical instruments by his family members and villagers as he reunited with his brother and sisters, namely Durga Ram, Chander Mohan, Chandramani, Kaushalya Devi, Kala Devi and Sumitra Devi, who saw him alive after more than four decades.

Head injury in road accident led to memory loss

In 1980, at the age of 16, Rikhi Ram left his home in Nadi village and travelled to Yamunanagar, Haryana, in search of work and luckily found a job at a hotel. However, his life took a tragic turn when he met with a severe road accident while travelling to Ambala with a colleague. The head injury led to memory loss, and Rikhi Ram lost all touch with his family.

When he failed to recall his identity, his co-worker renamed him as Ravi Chaudhary, who then moved to Mumbai and then settled in Nanded, where he got a job at a college. In 1994, he married one Santoshi and the couple now has three children, two daughters and a son.

When Rikhi Ram had settled into his new life, destiny took another turn. A few months ago, he met with another road accident, and this time, his lost memories gradually began to return.

College student helped trace his roots through online search

He started seeing his childhood home, mango trees, village swings, and hill paths in his dreams and did not pay much attention at first. However, when the visions did not stop, he told his wife and started searching for his past and sought the help of a college student to search on the internet. He finally traced his roots to Nadi village and found the number of a cafe in Sataun. The cafe staff connected him to Rudra Prakash of his village.

Rudra Prakash was sceptical of his story initially but gradually believed him after repeated calls. Rikhi Ram recalled family details and the names of his siblings. He has now reunited with them amidst joy and celebrations.