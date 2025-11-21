/'Our defence and security ties are very important going forward': PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Australia PM Anthony Albanese in Johannesburg

On Friday (November 21), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese held a bilateral meeting in Johannesburg, ahead of the 20th G20 Leaders' Summit. During their discussions, Albanese offered condolences for the tragic Red Fort terrorist attack and a deadly bus crash in Saudi Arabia, which resulted in the loss of lives among Indian Umrah pilgrims. "We have a lot to discuss today, and our partnership is robust. There's potential to further strengthen our economic relationship, while defense and security cooperation will also be key moving forward," said Albanese, emphasizing the importance of deepening bilateral ties.

This year’s G20 Summit is historic, as it marks the first time the gathering is hosted in Africa. In 2023, India’s presidency led to the African Union becoming a member of the G20. The summit's theme, "Solidarity, equality, and sustainability," reflects a continuation of initiatives from past summits in New Delhi, India, and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Prime Minister Modi, in his statement ahead of departure, highlighted the summit as a platform to address critical global challenges. He said, “I will share India’s views at the summit, aligned with our philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ — ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future.’” Modi expressed anticipation for his discussions with leaders from partner nations and his participation in the 6th IBSA (India-Brazil-South Africa) Summit, which will take place on the sidelines of the main G20 event.

