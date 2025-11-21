/'I wipe my a** with your apology demands': CIA whistleblower John Kiriakou reveals reply to threats from Imran Khan's party with bold retort

John Kiriakou, a former CIA officer and whistleblower, recently shared an extraordinary story of how he received threats from Pakistan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, following comments he made about the India-Pakistan conflict. In a candid interview on the Julian Dorey Podcast, Kiriakou described how he was sent a threatening letter from PTI officials after he said that Pakistan would lose a conventional war to India. His controversial remark drew sharp criticism and online attacks from Pakistanis, but what struck him most was the formal letter he received from the party.

Kiriakou's statement had been made during an October interview with news agency ANI, where he argued that "nothing good will come from a war between India and Pakistan, because Pakistanis will lose." He clarified that his words were focused on conventional warfare, not nuclear conflict. The PTI, under the leadership of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, quickly reacted, sending Kiriakou a letter that demanded an apology. The letter, written in strong language, called for Kiriakou to apologise to former Prime Minister Imran Khan, PTI members, and the people of Pakistan.

