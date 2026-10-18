/Apple’s first touchscreen MacBook Pro may launch this month: OLED display, expected sale date and more

Apple could be preparing one of its biggest changes to the MacBook lineup in years. The company is reportedly set to introduce its first MacBook Pro models with OLED touchscreen displays later this month, potentially bringing touch input to a laptop range that has traditionally relied on a keyboard and trackpad.
According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple may announce the new models on October 27 or 28, with sales expected to begin on November 6. The company has not officially confirmed the launch dates or specifications.
The reported timing comes after Apple introduced its first foldable iPhone Duo, as the technology giant continues to expand its product lineup.
Apple MacBook Pro With OLED Touchscreen: Expected Launch Date
The new MacBook Pro models could be unveiled on October 27 or October 28, according to Gurman’s report. Customers may be able to buy them from November 6.
Apple retail stores reportedly have a major rearrangement planned for the evening of November 5. While this could be connected to the upcoming laptop launch, it does not independently confirm the products or their release date.
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Apple is also reportedly planning a creator-focused gathering in Los Angeles to introduce upcoming products. A traditional launch event has not been confirmed. Gurman has indicated that Apple will announce the products in some form, potentially using video presentations.
OLED Touchscreen Could Be The Biggest Upgrade
The main expected change is the move to an OLED touchscreen display. Apple has so far kept touch input out of its MacBook lineup, even as many Windows laptops have offered touchscreen functionality. OLED technology could also help distinguish the new models from existing MacBook Pro versions with mini-LED displays. However, the exact screen specifications, pricing and other hardware changes remain unconfirmed.
For users, the addition of touch input could offer another way to interact with apps and on-screen controls. How Apple implements the feature, and how well it works alongside the traditional keyboard and trackpad, will be important details to watch.
Will Apple Introduce New M-Series Chips?
Not necessarily. The report suggests the upcoming touchscreen models may continue using the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips found in the current MacBook Pro lineup, rather than introducing new processors. Apple is also reportedly preparing other products, including an OLED iPad mini, an M6-powered iMac and an entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M6 chip. There has also been speculation that Apple could call the OLED touchscreen laptops the MacBook Ultra. However, Gurman has since suggested they are more likely to remain part of the MacBook Pro family. For now, the launch dates, product names and specifications remain unconfirmed. If the report is accurate, Apple could soon bring touchscreen technology to its flagship laptop line without necessarily introducing a new processor generation.