/Apple’s first touchscreen MacBook Pro may launch this month: OLED display, expected sale date and more

Apple could be preparing one of its biggest changes to the MacBook lineup in years. The company is reportedly set to introduce its first MacBook Pro models with OLED touchscreen displays later this month, potentially bringing touch input to a laptop range that has traditionally relied on a keyboard and trackpad.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple may announce the new models on October 27 or 28, with sales expected to begin on November 6. The company has not officially confirmed the launch dates or specifications.

The reported timing comes after Apple introduced its first foldable iPhone Duo, as the technology giant continues to expand its product lineup.

Apple MacBook Pro With OLED Touchscreen: Expected Launch Date

The new MacBook Pro models could be unveiled on October 27 or October 28, according to Gurman’s report. Customers may be able to buy them from November 6.

Apple retail stores reportedly have a major rearrangement planned for the evening of November 5. While this could be connected to the upcoming laptop launch, it does not independently confirm the products or their release date.

Apple is also reportedly planning a creator-focused gathering in Los Angeles to introduce upcoming products. A traditional launch event has not been confirmed. Gurman has indicated that Apple will announce the products in some form, potentially using video presentations.

OLED Touchscreen Could Be The Biggest Upgrade

The main expected change is the move to an OLED touchscreen display. Apple has so far kept touch input out of its MacBook lineup, even as many Windows laptops have offered touchscreen functionality. OLED technology could also help distinguish the new models from existing MacBook Pro versions with mini-LED displays. However, the exact screen specifications, pricing and other hardware changes remain unconfirmed.

For users, the addition of touch input could offer another way to interact with apps and on-screen controls. How Apple implements the feature, and how well it works alongside the traditional keyboard and trackpad, will be important details to watch.

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