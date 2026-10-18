/'We’ve outplayed them...': Head coach Sammy praises West Indies’ fighting display against India

The West Indies’ wait for a bilateral series win in India since 2002 continues after the fifth T20I was abandoned following just 46 balls of India’s innings. The visitors had lost all three of their previous bilateral T20I series in India, winning only one of seven matches. However, they put up a much stronger fight this time, with head coach Daren Sammy calling their performance a “massive step” towards achieving their goals.

Sammy praised his team’s fighting spirit against India, saying the West Indies had “outplayed” the hosts in certain areas, even on their home turf.

Under Shai Hope’s captaincy, the West Indies showed both determination and power-hitting throughout the series, managing to draw 2-2 against the reigning ICC Men’s T20 World Cup champions.

“We understand what success means to us, we don’t ever take for granted where we are as a team and the challenges that we face. We just look to make those strides, and I think after this series we’ve taken a massive step. We played against the defending champions, and we’ve matched them, and in certain areas we’ve outplayed them, especially in their backyard, ’’Sammy said at the post-match press conference.

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Sammy also said the 2-2 result reflected the teams’ performances throughout the series. He added that his players had proved their critics wrong, as many had given the West Indies little chance before the series began.

“It’s a true reflection of how all the teams have played, especially for our guys. I’m pretty sure when the series started, we probably didn’t have a chance. But that was just the opinion of others,” he added.

India will now travel to New Zealand for an all-format tour beginning on Oct 22. Meanwhile, the West Indies will head to Bangladesh for a two-match series in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27.