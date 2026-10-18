/Stop searching for Hardik Pandya's replacement; he’s irreplaceable: Sunil Gavaskar tells Team India

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has asked the team management to stop seeking a like-for-like replacement for injured all-rounder Hardik Pandya, whom he calls irreplaceable. Pandya has been away from all cricket action since IPL 2026 and was not picked for the white-ball leg of the away New Zealand series starting October 22. His absence was also felt during the concluded five-match T20I series against the West Indies, which ended 2-2 following the washout in the series decider in Bengaluru.



Speaking of India’s relentless efforts to find someone with a similar skill set to Pandya, Gavaskar said India must look to seek other all-rounders and restrategise their playing module. Against the West Indies, India played Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel and Naman Dhir as all-rounders, as all impressed with brief performances.

“We sometimes get a little bit carried away with trying to find a replacement for Hardik Pandya. Hardik Pandya is irreplaceable. If you can’t find somebody of his calibre, then go with somebody who will do a slightly different job,” Gavaskar said on JioStar after the fifth T20I.



A top performer across departments for India, Pandya has seen persistent injury setbacks causing a major headache for selectors and team management. Although he hasn’t played an ODI since the ICC Champions Trophy final in February 2025, Pandya last featured for India during the triumphant T20 World Cup final in early March 2026.



Crucial with both bat and ball, Pandya maintains the right balance in India’s white-ball setup. However, Punjab all-rounder Dhir has impressed Gavaskar with his exploits during the white-ball series against the West Indies. During the washed-out T20I in Bengaluru, the right-hander smoked three sixes and a four in his unbeaten 24 off six balls, helping India accelerate in a rain-hit fixture.



“Naman Dhir is doing that job. He’s bowling his overs well, and look at the way he batted in this game,” he said, referring to Dhir’s unbeaten six-ball 24 in the rain-hit series decider, in which only 7.4 overs of play were possible.

