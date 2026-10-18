/Ranji Trophy: Shubman Gill flops on return, bowled for 1 against Chhattisgarh

India ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill flopped on his return to the Ranji Trophy competition for Punjab against Chhattisgarh on Sunday (Oct 18). After missing the first match for his state side due to personal reasons, Gill was picked for the second game, only to last five balls in the first innings on day one at the New Chandigarh Stadium in Mullanpur.



Following a career-best ODI series against the West Indies, where he scored a hundred and a match-winning double century (223*) in back-to-back matches, Gill was bowled on just one, with the left-arm spinner Ajay Mandal picking up the prize wicket.

Batting in his usual Test position, Gill walked in at number four in the 26th over. He got off to the mark with a single off the second delivery he faced, but failed to convert it afterwards. Mandal beat Gill’s defence with a straightener as it went through the gap between the bat and the pad before crashing into the middle stump. Gill’s dismissal left Punjab reeling at 68/3 at that stage, bringing an early end to his first outing for Punjab in Ranji this season.

WATCH Gill's Dismissal -

One More Innings before Gill flies to NZ

Gill will have another innings to make amends for his first-innings failure before leaving for New Zealand for the full tour starting October 22. Gill will lead the Men in Blue for the first three ODIs before T20I captain Shreyas Iyer takes over for the remaining two One-Dayers.



Gill, along with several Test starters, including KL Rahul, will miss the last two ODI matches to prepare for the two Tests that follow.



Several reports also suggest that the Indian ODI captain will have four to five personal net bowlers travelling exclusively for him, whose flights, accommodation, and expenses he will cover out of pocket.



The 27-year-old, however, will not feature in three four-day ‘A’ games, but plans to arrive in New Zealand earlier than the ODI and Test squads to acclimatise to the challenging conditions.

