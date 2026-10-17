/India ‘A’ Tour of New Zealand: Coaching staff announced, live streaming and telecast details inside

India is set to tour New Zealand for five T20Is, five ODIs, and two Tests, starting October 22, with three four-day 'A' matches scheduled to start two days later on October 24. With around 50 players picked across all four squads, all eyes will be on the packed tour, which also overlaps with India and ‘A’ matches.



With Sony Sports Network owning overseas rights for Indian men’s and women’s cricket, they will also host the India ‘A’ matches scheduled from October 24 to 27, October 31 to November 3, and November 7 to 10. In an unprecedented move, Sony Sports will not only telecast India ‘A’ matches but also produce them, with several Test starters included in the squad.



Similar to its coverage of India’s warm-up fixture in Sri Lanka earlier this year, Sony Sports will deliver live action from New Zealand—a Test fortress India last conquered in 2009.



While Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln will host the first and third ‘A’ games, Hagley Oval in Christchurch will be the venue for the second match. With the T20I series and ‘A’ matches coinciding with each other, the Sony Sports Network will televise both games simultaneously.

The ‘A’ and Test matches will start at 03:30 AM IST, whereas the T20Is will get underway at 12:30 PM IST.



The five ODI matches will start at 07:30 AM IST.

CoE Staff to Coach India ‘A’ Squad

While India head coach Gautam Gambhir will continue to oversee the main squads during the away New Zealand tour, BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) staff members, including Hrishikesh Kanitkar (batting coach), Sunil Joshi (spin bowling coach) and Lakshmipathy Balaji (pace bowling coach) will be coaches for the India ‘A’ games.



Physio Thulasi and trainer Harrsha will accompany the India ‘A’ squad for the shadow New Zealand tour.



India ‘A’ squad for New Zealand series –

