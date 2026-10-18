/IPL 2027 Trade: Ravi Ashwin suggests new franchise for Hardik Pandya amid CSK rumours

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya could be on his way out of the star-studded franchise ahead of IPL 2027, with the rumour mill suggesting former champions Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders as his potential destinations. Since returning to MI as captain ahead of the 2024 edition, Pandya hasn’t felt at home, with Mumbai Indians also parting ways with head coach Mahela Jayawardene recently. Addressing speculations around his potential trade before the window closes, former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked a new franchise for Pandya.



Amid online chatter that CSK veteran MS Dhoni could personally convince Pandya to make a shock move to CSK ahead of the next season, Ashwin thinks this deal is far from materialising.

"There have been conversations that Dhoni will personally convince Hardik Pandya to come to CSK. It will be a great addition for CSK. But in my opinion, it is a real far-shot," Ashwin said of Pandya’s potential trade on his YouTube Channel.



Ashwin claimed that Pandya’s likely new home in the IPL could be the inaugural winners, Rajasthan Royals.



"From what I've heard, RR are at the top of the list in the Hardik trade," he added.



Although Rajasthan hasn’t been active so far in the current IPL trade window, Pandya’s move could bolster their attack, which also includes fellow India veteran Ravindra Jadeja, who rejoined RR from CSK ahead of the last season. Chennai swapped Jadeja for Sam Curran and Sanju Samson.

Why Not CSK for Pandya?

CSK recently appointed India bowling great and former MI backroom staff member Zaheer Khan as head coach, who, per a Cricbuzz report, had a fallout with Pandya during their time together at Mumbai Indians. The report also claimed that the new CSK management, along with Dhoni’s contribution, could mend the equation between the two for this dream deal to go ahead.



Although nothing has been formalised yet, Pandya’s trade talks would likely gather pace, with November 15 set as the deadline.



Latest reports also suggested Goa as a potential destination for the IPL 2026 auction on December 16.

